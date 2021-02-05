Barcelona's Ansu Fati has had to undergo another operation in an attempt to fix a knee problem.

Catalan television's TV3 say that the 18-year-old's recovery from initial surgery on a meniscus injury sustained in November's meeting with Real Betis was not going as well as had been envisaged.

The expectation that had been that Fati would be out for four months and back in time for the Champions League games in March.

The report said the setbacks mean that the player has had to go under the knife for a second time in the last few weeks - and they also suggest further surgery has not been ruled out.

A statement from Barca last month had said the player's recovery was on a "very satisfactory course".

Barcelona did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the latest report.

Any setback will come as a major blow to the Catalans, who face PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie later this month and possibly to the Spain national team ahead of this summer's European Championships.

