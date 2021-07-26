Barcelona and Neymar have reached agreement over their legal battle.

The two parties had been in dispute since Neymar left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Neymar was seeking over €47 million he claimed he was owed, while the club were demanding payment from the Brazil international.

It was reported earlier in the summer that the legal teams for both parties were on the brink of an agreement, and Barcelona have confirmed the dispute has ended.

"FC Barcelona announce that it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labour and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior,” a statement from Barca read.

“As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties: three claims related to labour and a civil case.”

Barcelona can now shift their attentions to the trimming of their wage bill in order to confirm Lionel Messi’s new contract.

