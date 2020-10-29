Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font wants to bring Pep Guardiola back to the club and believes Lionel Messi will stay following the departure of president Josep Maria Bartomeu this week.

Font is the heavy favourite to succeed Bartomeu and hopes to bring back the glory days by bringing back some of the club’s former stars to the Catalan club, including City boss Guardiola.

"Most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club - like Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol,” he told Sky Sports.

"They are all legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barca today - we need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very competitive project.

"The only thing Messi needs is to know he is part of a competitive project that aspires to win the next Champions League.

"We have no doubt that if we basically have the honour to take the helm of FC Barcelona we will be able to achieve that (Messi staying)."

Carles Tusquets has been named as the acting Barcelona president following the resignation of Bartomeu.

Barca said in a statement that Tusquets, the chairman of the club's economic commission, would lead the acting board of directors, comprising seven other people, until a new president and board is elected.

Bartomeu became Barca president after Sandro Rosell's resignation in 2014 and comfortably won a 2015 election soon after the team won a treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

But he saw his popularity steadily fall after being embroiled in a scandal involving a social media monitoring firm, a worsening economic crisis and the team's 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

More than 20,000 members signed a motion of censure to force the vote of no confidence against Bartomeu after captain Messi announced his intention to leave the club in August before deciding to stay.

