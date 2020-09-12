Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been stripped of the number seven shirt after it was given to Antoine Griezmann.

The Brazilian playmaker had spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich where he won the Bundesliga and Champions League, and also scored against his parent team in an 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in Lisbon.

UEFA Nations League Giroud and Griezmann on target as France beat Croatia 08/09/2020 AT 20:41

He has returned to Spain following the triumph and looks set to be given another chance to prove himself at the Nou Camp after Quique Setien was replaced by Ronald Koeman.

Coutinho was given the number seven when it was vacated by Arda Turan, and it was not reallocated when he departed for Germany, not even when Griezmann signed.

Now however it has been given to French winger Griezmann, who wore the number at Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid, and continues to do so for the French national team. Griezmann was assigned the number 17 when he first arrived at the club.

Barcelona announced the change with a video starring basketball player Kevin Durant.

Coutinho will now have to make do with an alternative number but it demonstrates that his stock has fallen at the club since he made the move from Liverpool.

The 28-year-old playmaker has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including a return to Merseyside with his former club, but is expected to feature under Koeman this term.

Camavinga, Mbappe And Upamecano: Real Madrid go all out – Euro Papers

transfers Everton agree £25m Doucoure deal 08/09/2020 AT 17:57