Barcelona failed to bounce back from their Champions League humbling at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain as Cadiz scored a late equaliser to snatch a point at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman picked the same starting lineup that suffered a 4-1 defeat on Tuesday with Gerard Pique keeping his place in the team having made a surprise return from injury against the French champions.

The Catalans dominated from the start and opened the scoring after 32 minutes when Pedri was tripped inside the area, giving Lionel Messi the chance to find the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Pedri, Messi and Ousmane Dembele all had opportunities to double Barcelona’s advantage and the hosts were made to pay for that as Clement Lenglet conceded a late penalty kick. Alex sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way from 12 yards out to peg back Barca.

With Atletico Madrid suffering a shock defeat at home to Levante on Saturday, the opportunity was there for Barcelona to close the gap on the league leaders to six points. However, the late equaliser means they trail by eight points.

TALKING POINT - Can Barcelona and Real Madrid capitalise on Atletico Madrid’s stuttering form?

Not so long ago, it appeared Atletico Madrid had the Spanish title in the bag now. However, Diego Simeone’s side have now won just one of their last four matches. This coincided with resurgent form from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The gap at the top of La Liga has been reduced to just three points, but Barca failed to make the most of the opportunity they have been given, drawing here. Can the Catalans find the consistency needed to mount a late challenge? On this showing, they have some work to do.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sergino Dest (Barcelona)

The American international has very quickly become a key figure for Barcelona following his summer move from Ajax and this was another illustration of what Sergino Dest brings to the table. The 20-year-old was up and down the right side throughout the match, giving Cadiz all kinds of problems with his runs to the byline. Had Barcelona been a little sharper in attack, Dest would have finished with at least one assist. The Catalans have missed the American in recent weeks when he has been sidelined through injury. And they missed him when they withdrew him for the closing stages, when Cadiz equalised.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 5, Dest 8, Pique 6, Lenglet 3, Alba 6, Busquets 6, Pedri 7, De Jong 6, Dembele 7, Griezmann 4, Messi 7. Subs - Pjanic 5, Braithwaite 5, Trincao 4, Mingueza 4, Puig 4.

Cadiz - Ledesma 8, Iza 5, Marcos Mauro 7, Fali 7, Espino 5, Garrido 5, Salvi 4, Perea 5, Jairo 5, Sobrino 7, Negredo 4. Subs - Mari 5, Lozano 5, Jonsson 4, Alejo 4, Alex 7.

KEY MOMENTS

30’ MESSI... denied! The space opened up for Messi to aim a trademark left-footed strike from 25 yards towards goal, but Ledesma makes a stunning diving save to prevent it finding the net!

31’ PENALTY KICK TO BARCELONA! Pedri is tripped inside the area and the referee points to the spot!

32’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Cadiz: What a cheeky finish from Messi! He waited until Ledesma made his move and then passed the ball into the other side of the net. Barcelona had been cranking up the pressure and now they have the reward for their first half dominance!

88’ PENALTY KICK TO CADIZ! Lenglet brings down Sobrino inside the area and the referee points to the spot!

89’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz: That's a sore one for Barcelona! They have dominated this match, but Alex steps up to send ter Stegen the wrong way from the spot. Cadiz might just have snatched a point right at the end of this match! What a mistake from Lenglet! Lapse in concentration!

KEY STATS

Lionel Messi has now scored in six La Liga games in a row, his best scoring run in the league since February 2019.

Messi has now surpassed Xavi Hernandez as the Barcelona player with the most La Liga appearances - 506.

Barcelona had 20 shots (five on target), 81% of possession and eight corners.

