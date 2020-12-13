Lionel Messi struck a winner 14 minutes from the end to give Barcelona a 1-0 win over Levante, easing the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Martin Braithwaite kept his place in the Barca line-up alongside Antoine Griezmann and Messi, with Ronald Araujo returning from injury to ease the defensive problems suffered by the Catalans in recent weeks.

Barca struggled to get going in the first half, but could have taken the lead when Griezmann got on the end of a freekick delivery into the box. His header was saved by Aitor Fernandez and Clement Lenglet knocked the rebound over.

Griezmann spurned a second opportunity, with Jordi Alba also having a volley tipped over by the Levante goalkeeper who was kept busy towards the end of the first half.

Koeman made a number of changes in the second period and the breakthrough came late on when Messi was played in behind the Levante defence, smashing a left-footed strike in off the inside of the far post.

The result ensured Barcelona didn’t suffer three defeats in succession and lifted the Catalans up to eighth place in La Liga, nine points off Real Sociedad at the top of the table.

TALKING POINT - Can Barca use this result as a platform to build on?

Last weekend, it was Real Madrid who claimed a narrow 1-0 victory to ease the pressure on their under-fire manager. This was followed by impressive wins over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League and Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby. The challenge for Barcelona is to use this result to kick on in the same way their historic rivals have managed to do in their last few games. That’s the precedent Koeman and his players must try to follow.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

This still wasn’t Messi back to his best, with the Argentine unusually wasteful in front of goal, but there was no doubting he was the most effective player on the pitch, making things happen. It was no surprise that the winning came through the Argentine, finding the far corner of the Levante net with real conviction. Messi might well have found his shooting boots with this performance. If he can loosen up in and around the penalty box, the goals should finally start flowing after a slow start to the season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 6, Dest 7, Araujo 6, Lenglet 5, Alba 6, Busquets 5, de Jong 7, Messi 8, Griezmann 6, Coutinho 5, Braithwaite 5. Subs - Umtiti, Trincao, Pedri 5.

Levante: Aitor 8, Coke 6, Postigo 5, Vezo 5, Clerc 5, Melero 5, Malsa 7, Vukcevic 5, De Frutos 5, Gomez 5, Roger 6. Subs - Leon 6, Radoja 5, Morales 6, Miramon 4, Son.

KEY MOMENTS

25’ Should have been a goal! Griezmann was picked out inside the area from a freekick, but his header was saved by Fernandez. Then Lenglet knocked his effort over on the rebound. Big, big chance!

76’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Levante: Finally! The deadlock has been broken! Messi is played in behind the Levante defence and he finds the back of the net with aplomb, smashing a shot off the inside of the far post! Barcelona have the lead! It's taken them long enough!

KEY STATS

Lionel Messi has taken more direct freekicks (16) than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this season and has failed to score any of them.

Messi was directly involved in the creation of 15 chances against Levante (12 shots, 3 key passes), the most by a player in a La Liga game this season.

