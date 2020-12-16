Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong both found the net as Barcelona came from behind to claim a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Ronald Koeman made the bold decision to drop Clement Lenglet from his starting line-up, starting Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza at centre back with Pedri also included in the Barca team over Philippe Coutinho.

It was the away side who opened the scoring before the half-hour mark when Willian Jose converted a Portu cross to the back post from close range. Real Sociedad’s lead didn’t last long, though, as Alba curled home a right-footed finish three minutes later.

The turnaround was completed when De Jong found the back of the net from an Alba cross. The flag was initially raised for offside, but the VAR review proved the Dutchman was onside when the pass into the middle was played.

Real Sociedad applied some pressure in the final stages, but couldn’t find an equaliser, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen making a double save to deny Alexander Isak. The win lifted Barcelona up to fifth place in La Liga, closing the gap to the top of the table to six points.

TALKING POINT - Barcelona’s recovery can continue over Christmas

The La Liga table doesn’t look as Barcelona might want, but it certainly looks a lot better than it did a few weeks ago. This result lifted the Catalans up to fifth place and their run of fixtures over Christmas means they could build some momentum. They have games against Valencia, Real Valladolid and Eibar before the turn of the year. Three wins from three would see Barcelona continue their recovery after a difficult autumn period.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Both Barcelona goals came through Alba. The left back scored a stunning equaliser with his right foot just moments after Real Sociedad had taken the lead and it was his excellent cross into the six yard box that put the chance on a plate for de Jong to give Barca the lead on the stroke of half time. Alba continues to be an outlet for the Catalans down the left. He gives them some attacking thrust and energy. This was a demonstration of what he offers.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - ter Stegen 6, Araujo 6, Mingueza 6, Dest 5, Alba 8, Busquets 6, de Jong 7, Messi 7, Griezmann 6, Pedri 7, Braithwaite 6. Subs - Pjanic 5, Lenglet 5, Alena 5, Trincao 4.

Real Sociedad - Remiro 7, Le Normand 6, Zubeldia 6, Monreal 5, Zubimendi 5, Guevara 5, Merino 7, Portu 6, Jose 7, Januzaj 7. Subs - Isak 6, Sagnan 3, Navarro 5, Berrentxea 5.

KEY MOMENTS

28’ GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Real Sociedad: Real Sociedad have the lead at the Camp Nou! A corner routine sent Portu to the byline, he crossed to the back post and Jose was on hand to finish into the net from close range! A fantastic move by the away side and they are 1-0 up!

31’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Real Sociedad: Real Sociedad's lead didn't last long at all! Messi clipped a cross to the back post, Griezmann's pass back into the middle was deflected the way of Alba and the left back found the top corner of the net with a stunning right-footed finish!

39’ Off the crossbar! Inches away from being a second Barcelona goal! Griezmann skipped around Le Normand and Remiro, but the angle was tight and he smashes his strike off the woodwork!

44’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: After a VAR review, it's decided de Jong's goal should stand! It was a good finish from the Dutchman after strong work by Alba down the left wing. The flag was raised for offside, but the replays show de Jong managed to hold the line as the pass was made!

54’ How did that not go in?! What an incredible miss! Alba was played to the byline by Pedri, his cross into the middle was a good one, Griezmann had an open goal, two yards out, and he sends his shot into Remiro's arms!

KEY STATS

Lionel Messi won his 300th game as a Barcelona player at the Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong has been directly involved in two goals in his last two Barcelona appearances, as many as in his previous 35 appearances before that.

