Lionel Messi equalled Pele’s record for the most goals for a single club by netting his 643rd goal for Barcelona in a 2-2 draw against Valencia in La Liga.

Frenkie de Jong dropped out of the Barca lineup after the midweek win over Real Sociedad with youngsters Ronald Araujo and Osacar Mingueza keeping their places at the heart of the defence.

They couldn’t stop Valencia from taking the lead, though, as Mouctar Diakhaby headed home unmarked from a corner kick just before the half-hour mark. Drama at the end of the first half saw Barca awarded a penalty, with Messi’s spot kick initially saved. The Argentine, however, was on hand to head home Jordi Alba’s cross from the rebound.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (2R) heads the ball to score a goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 19, 2020. Image credit: Getty Images

De Jong was introduced at the break and Barcelona took the lead seven minutes into the second half when Araujo angled a spectacular scissor kick into the back of the net after the ball had bounced around the Valencia penalty area.

But Valencia hit back with an equaliser of their own after 69 minutes, with Maxi Gomez getting ahead of Mingueza to prod home a low Jose Gaya cross into the penalty box from a matter of yards out.

The result sees Barcelona stay in fifth place in the La Liga table, three points behind Real Madrid and eight points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

TALKING POINT - Lionel Messi collects another piece of football history

By netting a messy goal at the end of the first half, Messi equalled Pele’s long-standing record of 643 goals for the one club. Of course, barely a match passes without the Argentine achieving some sort of record, but this one is more impressive than most. It’s almost unfathomable how many goals Messi has scored in the blaugrana of Barcelona. The question, however, is how many more will he score for the club given that his contract is up at the end of the season?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Goncalo Guedes (Valencia)

Valencia had the opportunities to win this match and the majority of those opportunities involved Goncalo Guedes in one way or another. The Portuguese attacker has struggled for consistency as a Valencia player, but there is no doubting his ability and this was a reminder of what he can offer at the top level. There is a world class player in there and that was evident in the problems he gave Barcelona’s defence throughout this match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Dest 6, Araujo 7, Mingueza 5, Alba 6, Coutinho 5, Busquets 5, Pedri 6, Messi 8, Griezmann 6, Braithwaite 5. Subs - de Jong 7, Trincao 4, Pjanic 3, Lenglet 3.

Valencia - Jaume 7, Wass 6, Paulista 6, Diakhaby 7, Gaya 8, Musah 4, Soler 6, Racic 5, Cheryshev 5, Guedes 8, Gomez 7. Subs - Vallejo 4, Blanco 4, Lee 3.

KEY MOMENTS

29’ GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Valencia: The visitors have the lead at the Camp Nou! Diakhaby was afforded so much space inside the Barcelona penalty area from the corner kick and he finds the back of the net with a header! Where was the Barca marking? Dreadful defending!

Valencia's French defender Mouctar Diakhaby (C) celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 19, 2020. Image credit: Getty Images

45’ PENALTY KICK TO BARCELONA! Griezmann is pushed in the back and the Catalans will have the chance from the spot!

45+3’ VAR review! The referee has gone to the screen to have a look. The result is that the penalty award stands, but the red card shown to Gaya has been cancelled. A yellow shown instead.

45+4’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Valencia: Jaume saves the penalty, but Alba reacts quickest. His cross bounces through to Messi at the back post and he makes amends by heading into the back of the net from close range. What a mess at the end of this first half! Barca back on level terms!

52’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Valencia: Barcelona have turned this game around! The ball bounced around the Valencia penalty area and Araujo was the first to react, finding the back of the net with a spectacular scissor kick! The young defender has an eye for goal! Fantastic finish!

69’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-2 Valencia: Valencia are back on level terms again! They have an equaliser! Cheryshev played a good ball down the line for Gaya, he squared the pass into the middle for Gomez and the centre forward got ahead of Mingueza to convert from close range!

KEY STATS

Lionel Messi equalised Pele’s record for the most goals for a single club, scoring his 643rd goal for Barcelona.

No team has conceded more La Liga goals from corner kicks this season (four) than Barcelona.

