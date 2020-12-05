A defensive calamity between Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet cost Barcelona dearly as Cadiz inflicted a humiliating 2-1 defeat on Ronald Koeman’s side.

Martin Braithwaite kept his place in the Barca line-up after a series of impressive performances, but there was little sign of the attacking fluidity demonstrated by the Catalans of late as Cadiz took a shock early lead.

A flick-on from a corner kick at the near post caused mayhem in the Barcelona penalty area, with Oscar Mingueza heading towards his own goal. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen did his best to keep it out, but Alvaro Gimenez finished on the line.

Koeman made two changes at the break, with Ousmane Dembele and Pedri coming off the bench. The pair had the desired effect as Barcelona drew level through a Jordi Alba cross which was deflected into the net by Pedro Alcala.

Disaster struck for the Catalans soon after, though, when Lenglet and Ter Stegen got themselves in an almighty mix-up, allowing substitute Alvaro Negredo to charge down the goalkeeper and finish into the empty net seconds after coming on.

The result means Cadiz have now done the double over Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga this season, with the promoted side moving above the Catalans in the table.

TALKING POINT - Barcelona’s mini revival is over and the same old problems remain

Barcelona came into this match on the back of three straight wins and so there was some belief the Catalans had turned a corner in their season, with the introduction of Braithwaite identified as something that had brought some balance to the side. But this was another demonstration of how far short of the expected level Koeman’s team are at the moment. This will go down as one of Barcelona’s most humiliating defeats in recent years. Even by this season’s standards, this is a new low.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Alberto Perea (Cadiz)

The former Barcelona B player was the best player on the pitch. Indeed, Alberto Perea brought the energy and drive to Cadiz’s performance. There were a number of standout performers for the home side, including Negredo and Jeremias Ledesma, but it was Perea who caught the eye most, particularly in the second half when Cadiz had enough ambition to press for a second goal after being pegged back to 1-1 by Barcelona.

PLAYER RATINGS

Cadiz - Ledesma 7, Iza 5, Fali 7, Mauro 4, Espino 6, Perea 8, Bodiger 6, Jonsson 5, Jairo 7, Fernandez 7, Alvaro 7. Subs - Fernandez 6, Alcala 6, Negredo 7, Alejo 7, Adekanye 6.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 3, Dest 7, Mingueza 4, Lenglet 4, Alba 5, Busquets 5, de Jong 5, Messi 5, Griezmann 4, Coutinho 4, Braithwaite 6. Subs - Pjanic 5, Dembele 5, Pedri 6, Trincao 5.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ GOAL! Cadiz 1-0 Barcelona: Cadiz have taken a shock lead in the opening 10 minutes! The flick-on was won at the front post, Mingueza guided the ball towards his own goal and Ter Stegen wasn't able to keep it out of the net! Disaster for Barcelona! What a moment for Cadiz!

57’ GOAL! Cadiz 1-1 Barcelona: That goal had been coming! The pressure had been building on the Cadiz goal! Messi was crowded out in the middle, he spread the play out to Alba and the left back's cross was deflected into the back of the net! Barcelona get some good fortune. They are level!

64’ GOAL! Cadiz 2-1 Barcelona: What on earth happened there? A calamity at the back for Barcelona! Lenglet and Ter Stegen get into a huge mix-up and Negredo takes advantage, charging down the goalkeeper and then finishing into the empty net. Cadiz lead again!

KEY STATS

Cadiz became the first promoted team to win against Barcelona and Real Madrid in the first half of a 20-team La Liga season.

Barcelona have been the beneficiary of three own goals in La Liga this season. Only Ansu Fati (four) and Lionel Messi (four) have scored more.

