Table toppers Atletico Madrid beat Granada 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Marcos Llorente put Atletico in front in the 63rd minute with a low finish from the edge of the area but the visitors' joy was short-lived as Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera equalised for Granada three minutes later following a corner.

Atletico were on course to drop points for a second consecutive game after Monday's 2-2 draw at home to Celta but they regained the lead in the 75th thanks to a heavily deflected effort from Argentine forward Angel Correa.

Diego Simeone's side move on to 54 points after 21 games, eight clear of second-placed Real Madrid and with a game in hand.

"We knew we had to keep our composure in the area, we were creating a lot of chances and we knew the goal was going to arrive sooner or later," said match-winner Correa.

Luis Suarez congratulates Angel Correa Image credit: Getty Images

"We had drawn our last game and we wanted to get the three points against a good side, so we leave here feeling very happy because we did just that.

"All we can do is focus on ourselves and think about improving because today we conceded another goal and we have to try and stop that happening."

