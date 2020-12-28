Diego Costa did not attend Atletico Madrid's Monday training session amid speculation he has asked to have his contract torn up.
Costa, who helped Atletico win their last La Liga title in 2014, has struggled to make an impact since returning to the club from Chelsea in 2018. The 32-year-old has six months left on his contract.
The Spain international's second spell with Atletico has been repeatedly disrupted by fitness problems and he has only recently returned from a spell out due to deep-vein thrombosis.
- Messi open to MLS move as his future remains unresolved
- Big Sam gets a big point at Anfield — The Warm-Up
Costa scored a penalty in a 3-1 victory over Elche on 19 December, and scored as a substite in the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad three days later.
However he failed to turn up for training on Monday, their first since the Christmas break, ahead of Wednesday's game at home to Getafe. Spanish newspaper AS reported that Costa had asked to rescind his contract immediately for family reasons.
Costa has started 43 La Liga matches since returning to Atletico for a reported 60 million euros from Chelsea, scoring 12 goals. At Chelsea he had a difficult relationship with manager Antonio Conte as he attempted to force through a move to the Chinese Super League.
Costa ‘set for sensational Premier League return’ – Euro Papers