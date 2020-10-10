Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements in football are "more impressive" than those of Lionel Messi, according to his former team-mate Iker Casillas.

While Messi has won six Ballons d’Or to Ronaldo’s five, Casillas has weighed in in favour of the man he shared a dressing room with at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo’s work ethic is legendary and Casillas believes that the fact Messi has more innate talent means Ronaldo has in fact had to work harder to achieve what he has in football.

"Cristiano always had huge desire to be the best, ever since he was a boy and I believe he has achieved that,” said Casillas, in quotes reported by As.

“If I have to compare him to Messi, what Cristiano has done is more impressive because we all know the talent Messi has, but Cristiano was determined and worked hard to be the best.

“I feel we have been lucky to have been able to enjoy two phenomenal players. For people that don't know Cristiano, he can appear to be cocky and arrogant, but it's totally the opposite."

