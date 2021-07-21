David Alaba was presented by Real Madrid on Wednesday, with the defender saying it was a dream come true to join the club - and in the process he took the number of the legendary Sergio Ramos.

Ramos exited the Spanish capital for Paris Saint-Germain, and Alaba will be charged with replacing the club legend in the heart of Real's defence.

Ramos’ are big boots to fill, but there is no fear as Alaba has taken on the number four that the Spaniard had made his own.

"It's a dream come true, joining the biggest club in the world, I'm very proud to be here,” Alaba said at a press conference. “I can't wait to put on the jersey and score goals for Real Madrid.”

Comparisons with the departed Ramos are obvious, but the Austrian will be his own man.

“I'm here to be David Alaba,” the 29-year-old said. “I want to contribute my abilities and I'm going to try to bring my strengths as a player and, on a personal level, to be myself.

This number was offered to me because there was no other number available and I know what this number means to the club. It's an honour to wear it and it's something which really motivates me. This number represents strength and leadership and I want to give it my all."

Alaba has worked with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti before at Bayern Munich, and will leave it to the coach to decide whether he will play in defence or midfield.

"I'm a versatile player, I can play in different positions,” Alaba said. “It's up to the coach to decide where I'll play."

