Diego Costa joked that he will "do the fighting" and Atletico Madrid newboy Luis Suarez "the biting", while admitting he could leave this transfer window.

Suarez replaced Costa on Sunday to make his Atletico debut after leaving Barcelona for the Spanish capital this week, scoring twice as Atleti ran riot with a 6-1 win over Granada in their La Liga season opener.

Reports in Spain have linked Costa with a move away from Atletico, even with talk of a possible reunion with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, as Atletico could add further to their strike options with a move for Edinson Cavani.

However, Costa, who could not resist a jibe at his new team-mate, insist he will do whatever the club wishes, and is ready to leave should he be deemed surplus to requirements.

"He is very good, one of us can do the fighting and the other can do the biting," Costa said, recalling Suarez's infamous bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup. The Uruguay striker also committed similar offences for Liverpool and Ajax Amsterdam.

I don't want to fight with them and become a drain on the club, I've spoken to the club and the coach and told them I'm ready to leave if they think I should go.

"But if I stay I'm going to fight to play and I hope I don't get injured so I can get a good run of games. I have to make the most of my opportunities. Anything can happen this season, the important thing is to be ready and score goals."

Eurosport Spain's Fermin de la Calle on a potential Costa departure

Diego Costa is a player who is totally trusted by Diego Simeone, which makes him almost untouchable. But his numbers this season have been very poor.

Between La Liga and the Champions League he has played 30 games and only scored five goals, none of them in Europe.

Right now it is not a priority to sell him because he is a type of player that Simeone likes, but if there were an attractive offer it would tempt Atlético to agree to sell him.

In the last three seasons he has only scored 15 goals in 53 games and is now 31-years-old. Atlético, and CEO Miguel Ángel Gil, are always open to hear offers.

