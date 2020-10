Football

'Do I want Lionel Messi? I am ok with what I have' - Diego Simeone

'Would I like to have Lionel Messi here at Atletico Madrid? I am happy with the players I already have' said the 'Colchoneros' head coach Diego Simeone on the eve of his team's trip to Osasuna in La Liga.

00:00:27, 12 views, an hour ago