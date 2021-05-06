Eden Hazard has issued an apology after he was caught joking with his former Chelsea teammates following Real Madrid’s Champions League semi final defeat at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Following the match Hazard was spotted by TV cameras laughing with some Chelsea players, including Kurt Zouma, which led to a reaction of dismay from media , fans and former players in Madrid.

Hazard has struggled with injury and form since moving to the Bernabeu from Chelsea in a reported £89 million deal back in June 2019 and the negative reaction from the Madrid press has led the Belgian playmaker, who has netted just four times in 40 appearances, to issue a response via Instagram.

Hazard said: “I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans. It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga! Hala Madrid.”

Real are currently second in La Liga, two points adrift of leaders Atletico. They host fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

