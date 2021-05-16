Tiny Eibar's seven-year adventure in La Liga came to an end on Sunday when they were thrashed 4-1 away to Valencia.

Eibar had to win to have a chance of survival but got off to a nightmare start when Valencia's Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes netted inside the near post in the third minute.

The Basque side took the initiative in the game but were outdone on the counter-attack and a difficult task soon turned into a near-impossible one when Carlos Soler struck twice in the space of 11 minutes.

Bryan Gil responded for Eibar late in the first half but Guedes struck again soon after the interval to effectively bury the Basque side, who hail from a town of 27,000 inhabitants and were promoted to the top-flight for the first time in 2014.

Eibar are bottom of La Liga with 30 points after 37 games, three behind 17th-placed Huesca and with a worse head-to-head record.

Elche meanwhile gave themselves a fighting chance of survival by coming from behind to win 3-1 at Cadiz to go 18th and join Huesca on 33 points.

Real Valladolid are 19th on 31 after being hammered 4-1 at Real Sociedad but they still have a chance of staying up as Huesca were beaten 1-0 at Real Betis.

Alaves secured their top-flight status by beating Granada 4-2 at home while Getafe also clinched survival with a 2-1 home win over Levante.

