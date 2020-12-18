Karim Benzema and Luka Modric starred as Real Madrid continued their recent good form with a 3-1 win over Eibar to move them joint-top of La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane has ditched rotation in favour of sticking with a core group of players in recent weeks and that strategy paid off once more as Real Madrid claimed their fifth straight victory in all competitions.

It took Los Blancos just six minutes to open the scoring, with Benzema bringing down a pass over the top from Rodrygo to finish underneath the goalkeeper. Modric doubled Real Madrid’s advantage soon after, shooting high into the net after a cut-back by Benzema.

Just as the visitors looked like running away with the match, Eibar gave themselves a lifeline when Kike Garcia curled a stunning right-footed effort into the top corner of Thibaut Courtois’ net from over 20 yards out.

Eibar pressed hard for an equaliser, but were caught out at the back in stoppage time as Benzema played Lucas Vazquez in behind, with the winger sliding a low shot into the far corner of the net.

TALKING POINT - Will Zinedine Zidane’s lack of rotation backfire on Real Madrid?

This victory saw Real Madrid achieve their longest winning run of the season so far. A big reason behind this has been Zidane’s move away from a policy of rotation, with the Frenchman sticking with the same core of players. But was the lacklustre second half performance against Eibar a hint of how this ploy could backfire on the Spanish champions? At what point will fatigue start to become a factor?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Modric is currently in the form of his life for Real Madrid, which is saying something considering the heights the Croatian has reached for the Spanish club. The opening 45 minutes were a spectacular demonstration of all he brings to a football pitch. Eibar couldn’t handle Modric as he scored and created a number of opportunities. The second half saw him fade, but he’d already done enough to effectively decide this match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Eibar - Dmitrovic 7, Pozo 5, Arbilla 5, Bigas 6, Kevin 5, Diop 5, Exposito 5, Inui 6, Bryan 6, Muto 6, Kike 7. Subs - Leon 5, Alvaraz 5, Arieta 4.

Real Madrid - Courtois 6, Carvajal 6, Varane 6, Ramos 7, Mendy 6, Casemiro 6, Kroos 7, Modric 8, Vazquez 8, Benzema 8, Rodrygo 7. Subs - Asensio 5, Valverde 5.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ GOAL! Eibar 0-1 Real Madrid: It's an early breakthrough for the away side! Rodrygo plays a wonderful pass over the top for Benzema, his first touch is exceptional and the French forward finds the back of the net with a low finish at the near post! Real Madrid have the lead!

13’ GOAL! Eibar 0-2 Real Madrid: A second goal for Real Madrid and they might already be out of sight! Benzema and Vazquez interchange nicely down the right side, the former finds Modric with a pass and the Croatian midfielder fires high into the roof of the Eibar net! Good finish!

28’ GOAL! Eibar 1-2 Real Madrid: Wow! What a way to get back into the game! Eibar press high on Real Madrid, winning the ball back inside the opposition half. Then Kike bends a curling shot into the far corner of the net from 20 yards out. What an incredible goal!

90+3’ GOAL! Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Real Madrid finally get the job done late in stoppage time! Benzema plays the pass in behind for Vazquez and the winger shows good composure to slide a low finish into the far corner of the net! That secures the points for Los Blancos!

KEY STATS

Karim Benzema has been directly involved in 10 goals (eight goals and two assists) in 11 La Liga games against Eibar.

Real Madrid have won their last five games in all competitions, their longest winning run of the season so far.

