Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman insisted the club does not have a problem with Antoine Griezmann ahead of Saturday's Clasico showdown with Real Madrid.

Griezmann joined Barca from Atletico Madrid for €120m in 2019, however he has yet to find his feet at the Camp Nou and has not scored for the club so far this season.

Liga Newspaper apologises for Fati street seller comparison YESTERDAY AT 11:39

He was omitted from the starting lineup for Barca's 5-1 hammering of Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday, however Koeman said that too much is being made of the situation.

"He's (Griezmann) got a chance of starting, just like any other player. It's not good to discuss this every game," the Dutchman told a news conference.

He's an important player, but we want all our players to be at their best. The team is the most important thing and we'll pick the best players for the game tomorrow.

Koeman also backed defender Gerard Pique after he criticised the club's board in an interview with a Spanish newspaper on Friday.

"He's been here a long time and I've been here three months. He's got his opinion and I respect that," Koeman said.

"He's a clever guy and he knows when he does these interviews that he's got a game the next day and that he'll play well."

Koeman will welcome back Jordi Alba for the visit of Real, but will still be without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and defender Samuel Umtiti. Meanwhile, the visitors are set to welcome back captain Sergio Ramos.

RAMOS FIT TO START

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos is set to return from injury when they take on rivals Barcelona. He took a full part in training on Friday.

"He's our captain, our leader. He's over his injury, but obviously we won't take any risks. He'll be with us, you need players who are 100% fit and Sergio is," Zidane told a news conference.

Despite welcoming back Ramos, Real will be without a number of first team regulars for the trip to the Nou Camp, including Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Martin Odegaard.

Zidane has come under intense scrutiny over the last week, with some reports suggesting his job might be at risk should they taste defeat in Catalonia, however the Frenchman insisted he has the full backing of his players and the club's board.

"I've won a lot with these players, they've won a lot for me and I'll always be with them until the end, it's they who battle, run and fight and I can feel their support," he said.

"But right now the most important thing is changing the dynamic, and we've got good games coming up to be able to do that in, and that's what makes football so great. When things go wrong, you need to show your character and quality.

"I can't deny people are saying my future is at stake, but it was the same last year and it was like that in my first spell here, too. I just need to do my job and forget about everything else."

Liga Fati ‘deserves respect like any human being’ – Griezmann hits out at racist report YESTERDAY AT 10:32