Philippe Coutinho found the net as Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sevilla, who backed up suggestions they could challenge for the title with an impressive showing.

It took Julen Lopetegui’s side just eight minutes to open the scoring when a Suso cross caused mayhem in the Barca box, with the ball falling to Luuk de Jong who fired high into the roof of Neto’s net despite the goalkeeper getting a touch.

Barcelona responded almost immediately, though. A Jesus Navas interception from a Lionel Messi pass inadvertently fell into the path of Coutinho and the Brazilian finished to put the Catalans back on level terms after just 10 minutes.

Sevilla struck the woodwork in the second half when Ronald Araujo deflected a Youssef En-Nesyri pass up on to the crossbar with Neto beaten. Sergino Dest was also given his Barca debut after an injury to Jordi Alba, but neither side could find a winner as they were forced to settle for a point apiece.

More to follow...

