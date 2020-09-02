The first round of meetings between Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Jorge Messi, father of superstar Lionel, have reportedly ended in a stalemate.

The meeting between the two was eagerly anticipated and seen as the deciding event for whether or not Messi would leave Barcelona in the summer.

However, Catalan news outlets on Wednesday evening have reported that after an hour and a half the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement.

According to the reports Bartomeu had director Javier Bordas with him whilst Messi Sr was accompanied by Lionel’s brother Rodrigo as well as lawyer Jorge Pecourt.

During the 90-minute conversation Bartomeu reportedly made it clear that they would not discuss Messi leaving, insisting the Argentine was a key part of the project under new manager Ronald Koeman as well as putting a two-year renewal on the table.

For his part Messi’s father pointed to the now infamous burofax that the Messi clan had sent the club, requesting the termination of his contract.

The Messi group still insist that under the terms of his contract there is a clause that allows him to terminate his deal.

Mundo Deportivo add that Jorge told Bartomeu that Lionel sees his 20-year stint with Barcelona at an end, that is why he has not been present at training.

What happens next?

Mundo Deportivo end their report by saying that Jorge sees no way to resolve this issue other than to continue to force his son out of Barcelona.

Earlier in the day Jorge told reporters that it would be difficult for his son to remain at Barcelona whilst denying that he had spoken with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose team have been heavily linked to the forward.

The two camps are scheduled to meet again over the coming days in order to try and find a resolution but Messi will continue to stay away from training.

