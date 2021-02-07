Aggrieved after key VAR calls went against them for a second La Liga game in a row, Cadiz have written an angry letter addressed to Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, urging him to make changes to the video assistant referee system.

Cadiz were thrashed 4-1 by Real Sociedad on Sunday after conceding a penalty following a VAR review, then earning a spot-kick which was promptly overturned by VAR, and later seeing Marcos Mauro sent off after another VAR intervention.

In last week's 4-2 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid, Cadiz were denied a penalty when the ball struck Atletico midfielder Koke on the arm while he was on the floor.

The letter, signed by Manuel Vizcaino Fernandez and published on Cadiz's website after Sunday's defeat to Sociedad, said VAR decisions had "no clear criteria" while "ruling one thing one day and a different thing the next".

Cadiz have beaten Real Madrid and Barcelona in their first campaign back in La Liga since 2006, but have lost their last three league games and have slipped to 14th in the standings, four points above the relegation zone.

"Cadiz have fought their way up from the bottom and we don't care about the media saying we are owed more points due to VAR errors, we care about getting what we deserve on the pitch," added the letter.

"The least we deserve is to have technology always going against our interests. We can't raise our voices because we'll be sanctioned... so we stay silent against the injustice that week after week we are suffering due to errors by VAR.

"So president, please fix VAR, for the good of football, for the good of the Spanish football federation and for the good of everyone."

The federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

