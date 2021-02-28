Atletico Madrid maintained their title challenge with a 2-0 win at Villarreal on Sunday in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side were smarting from twin defeats to Levante and Chelsea but went ahead in the 25th minute courtesy of an Alfonso Pedraza own goal following a goalmouth scramble, the strike being flagged offside then given after a VAR review.

Champions League Atletico 'rolled out the red carpet' for Chelsea – and it was a big mistake 25/02/2021 AT 13:50

Atletico survived another video review just before halftime when Thomas Lemar was shown a yellow card rather than a red for elbowing an opponent before record signing Joao Felix came off the bench to double their lead in the 69th on the volley.

A first win in four games in all competitions moved Atletico on to 58 points after 24 games, five clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have played 25, and six above third-placed Real Madrid.

Man Utd to pounce for £30m star bargain from Fiorentina - Euro Papers

Champions League 'Atletico gave Chelsea too much respect', Simeone's season 'could slip away' 25/02/2021 AT 10:09