Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic scored for his side from the spot as they took the lead against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico were playing away at the Basque side in La Liga as they attempted to extend their lead at the top of the table in their game in hand on Real Madrid.

Copa del Rey Humiliating defeat damning of Zidane as a coach 8 HOURS AGO

However they suffered an early setback as Eibar were given the chance to take the lead from the spot, with the mid-table side electing to give Dmitrovic the chance from the spot.

Yoshinori Muto earned the penalty when winger Yannick Carrasco fouled him in the box after just 10 minutes.

Eibar's players celebrate after Eibar's Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic scored during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar against Club Atletico de Madrid at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 21, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

It is the first time that the 28-year-old Serbian international has scored in his professional career, beating his peer Jan Oblak with his attempt.

Next Sancho stories? Bundesliga giants eye two English prodigies – Euro Papers

transfers Odegaard to Arsenal: 'As good as prime Ozil' - but is Liga stay more likely? 8 HOURS AGO