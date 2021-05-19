Hansi Flick is Barcelona’s preferred choice to take over at the Camp Nou next season, according to reports.

Catalan radio station RAC 1, who are consistently a reliable source on internal Barcelona matters, claim today that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken with Flick and is confident of landing his man.

The Bayern Munich manager has been expected to take the German national team role after this summer’s Euros, with Joachim Low’s lengthy spell in charge coming to an end.

Liga Barca title hopes ended by Celta defeat 16/05/2021 AT 19:30

But the opportunity to take charge of Barcelona may be tempting enough to force Flick to change his mind.

The news comes just days after returning Barca president Laporta said that the club had reached ‘the end of a cycle’, effectively spelling the end for a number of players and the team’s manager Ronald Koeman.

“We won the Spanish Cup and I'm proud of that, but we lost the league in an incomprehensible manner and exited the Champions League early on,” Laporta said.

“I'm talking about the end of the cycle and renewal because that's what I think needs to be done. Starting next week we are going to make a series of decisions and at that time we will comment.”

Barcelona finish their La Liga season away at Eibar on Saturday and are looking for a first win in four league matches after a run that has seen them slip out of title contention. Atletico Madrid top the table with one game to play , with neighbours Real Madrid two points behind.

Premier League Exclusive: Aguero agrees two-year deal with Barcelona 13/05/2021 AT 17:04