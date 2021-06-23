Martin Odegaard has confirmed he will return to Real Madrid for next season.

Odegaard made 20 appearances in all competitions on loan at Arsenal last season following his highly-anticipated arrival in January.

There was speculation that the 22-year-old could return to the Gunners for the 2021/22 campaign, but he has opted to go back to Real who he says want him back.

"Real Madrid have been clear that they would like me back. So then it will be time to go there when the training starts up again," he told Norwegian station TV2.

"Of course it has always been a dream to play there. I have been in the club for over six years now, and that has always been the goal.

"I always want to play, I have said that all the time. Playing hard is important."

Odegaard says he is yet to have a conversation with Real’s returning boss Carlo Ancelotti, but says he has been in constant communication with the club.

"No, not with him personally," he added.

"I have talked a lot with the club and had a close dialogue. So I feel they have a good overview."

