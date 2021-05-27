Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid after his second stint in charge, the La Liga club said in a statement.

"Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club," Real said on their official website.

"It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid.

"Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club.

He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home.

Zidane leaves the La Liga runners-up having led them to two domestic titles, three Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups, two Club World Cups and two Spanish Super Cups across two spells.

