Real Madrid are reportedly in talks to appoint Luis Campos as part of their transfer strategy in anticipation of Zinedine Zidane's exit as manager this summer.

Reports in Spain from Goal.com suggest that Real will meet with Campos next week.

Sources report that talks have been ongoing for the last two months, though Campos’ own representatives have not commented. No publicity has been given to talks from the Madrid end as they look to pay respect to Zidane’s position, with the Frenchman set to leave at the end of the season.

Campos is close to Real’s current president Florentino Perez as well as the club’s general director Jose Angel Sanchez.

Real are impressed by Campos’ performance at Monaco where he was able to identify Kylian Mbappe, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain and has since emerged as Real’s transfer priority.

Since he moved to Lille he has been involved in building a squad which was able this season to beat PSG to the Ligue 1 championship.

