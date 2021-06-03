Ronald Koeman is set to stay on as Barcelona manager, says club President Joan Laporta, ending speculation over the Dutchman's immediate future.

Following an underwhelming season for the Catalan club, there had been suggestions the club would dispose of Koeman who saw his side finish third in La Liga and exit the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

"After the period of reflection we asked for after last season, we've decided to allow Ronald Koeman to continue under the terms of his current contract," he told a news conference.

"We're very satisfied with how the conversations have gone, it was important that we had this period to get to know each other and we have spoken very frankly with each other."

Laporta, who was elected to office for a second time at the club, has vowed to return Barcelona to past glories.

Aside from deciding who will lead the team from the dugout, the president is also determined to tie star man Lionel Messi down to a new contract with the Argentine's existing deal set to run out this summer.

Earlier this week, Laporta said talks with the player were 'going well' and was positive about keeping hold of the club legend.

The club also announced they had hired former player Jordi Cruyff - son of another club legend Johan - in a "strategic role" in a sporting director capacity.

As part of the rebuild on the pitch, the club have confirmed the signing of outgoing Manchester City stars Sergio Agüero and Eric García, as well as Betis right-back Emerson Royal - all on free transfers.

Out of contract Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is also expected to join.

