Zinedine Zidane has revealed he left Real Madrid because he did not feel support from the club.

The Frenchman oversaw a bitterly disappointing season at Real as Los Blancos missed out on La Liga to neighbours Atletico Madrid by two points and failed to win any silverware elsewhere.

The Frenchman explained his decision in an open letter to fans, lifting the lid on a strained relationship with the club.

“I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term,” Zidane wrote.

“I’m a natural-born winner and I was here to win trophies, but even more important than this are the people, their feelings, life itself and I have the sensation these things have not been taken into account, that there has been a failure to understand that these things also keep the dynamics of a great club going.

To some extent I have even been rebuked for it.

“I want there to be respect for what we have achieved together. I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president over the past few months to have been a little different to that of other coaches.

“I wasn’t asking for privileges, of course not, just a little more recollection. These days the life of a coach in the dugout at a big club is two seasons, little more.

“For it to last longer the human relationships are essential, they are more important than money, more important than fame, more important than everything. They need to be nurtured.”

Zidane also expressed concern over leaks to the press, with speculation about his future a constant story through a difficult season.

“It hurt me so much when I read in the press, after a defeat, that I would be sacked if I didn’t win the next game.

It hurt me and the whole team because these deliberately leaked messages to the media negatively influenced the squad, they created doubts and misunderstandings.

“Luckily I had these amazing lads who were with me to the death. When things turned ugly they saved me with magnificent victories.

“Because they believed in me and knew I believed in them. Of course I’m not the best coach in the world, but I’m able to give everyone, whether it’s a player, a member of the coaching staff or any employee, the strength and confidence they need in their job.

“I know perfectly well what a team needs.”

While Zidane also said he was not finished with coaching, Real Madrid have been linked with a number of managers.

