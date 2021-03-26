Real Sociedad’s B team manager Xabi Alonso has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at the Basque side amid speculation he would take over at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bundesliga side are on the hunt for their next manager after it was confirmed that the current incumbent Marco Rose will move to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Alonso has been heading up Sociedad’s B team and his contract was set to expire at the end of the campaign, which had led to suggestions he might make the switch to Gladbach.

German newspaper Bild reported earlier this week that Alonso, who won the World Cup and two European Championship titles and was a Champions League winner at Liverpool and Real Madrid, was set to take over at Borussia Monchengladbach next season.

However, the Liga club confirmed on their Twitter account that he had signed a new deal to remain with the club for another season.

