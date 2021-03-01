Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested on Monday morning, according to reports in Spain.

The news comes after police raided the club's offices. A regional police spokeswoman confirmed several arrests had been made following an investigation by the force's financial crimes unit, without confirming the number of arrests made or their identities.

Bartomeu, who resigned from the club in October last year, was one of four people arrested, alongside former director general Oscar Grau, former head of legal Roman Gomez Ponti and his right-hand man Jaume Masferrer, according to radio station Cadena Ser.

The reported arrests come after the ‘Barcagate’ scandal from earlier in 2020.

This was the incident where it was alleged that Bartomeu had hired communications company I3 Ventures to run negative stories against perceived opponents.

These reportedly included star players Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, as well as Bartomeu’s political rivals. It was reported that Bartomeu hired the firm at six times the market value - with that allegation sparking the police investigation.

A Barca spokeswoman confirmed the offices had been searched but did not make any additional comment.

Bartomeu's lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

With additional reporting from Reuters

