Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has criticised his club saying that his future is in their hands and they “make things very difficult to be honest.”

Bale, 31, has found himself frozen out at Real and recent reports have suggested that some of his team-mates, as well as manager Zinedine Zidane, have asked Real to find a way to offload him.

The Welshman was reportedly close to a move to China last summer but Real blocked it late on.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the international break said:

We'll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well.

“Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid's hands.

"I tried to leave last year but they blocked everything at the last second. It was a project I was excited for but it didn't materialise.

"There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won't allow it or they've done something. It's down to the club.

"I want to play football, I am still motivated to play football, so I guess it's on the club. They are in control of everything. I have a contract, all I can do is carry on what I am doing and hopefully something comes up.

"I am only 31 still but I feel I am in great shape and feel like I have a lot to give. We will see what happens.

It's in the club's hands but they make things very difficult to be honest.

Bale admitted that if there was interest from a Premier League side he would certainly be interested.

"If those options arise (interest from Premier League clubs) it is something I'd look at for sure," he added.

And he did nothing to hide the fact that he enjoys himself far more when he is away with his international team-mates.

"I think everyone knows how much I love coming away with Wales. It's nice to be back at a place where you are a little bit more appreciated and supported by your fans no matter what."

