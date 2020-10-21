Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen have all signed contract extensions at Barcelona.

The Catalan club announced the news after the 5-1 Champions League group stage victory over Ferencvaros, with Barca claiming this to be the result of “weeks of negotiations.”

Pique has signed a new contract to keep him tied to the Camp Nou club until 2024, when he will be 37, with German goalkeeper Ter-Stegen putting pen to paper on an extension until 2025.

De Jong and Lenglet’s new contracts are until 2026 with all four players now signed to adjusted salaries designed to help Barcelona deal with the financial fallout of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ter Stegen, whose deal had been set to expire in 2022, will now have a release clause of €500 million written into his Barcelona contract, with de Jong, Lenglet and Pique’s release clauses standing at €300 million following the renewal.

