Atletico Madrid missed the chance to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga as they were held to a goalless draw by Getafe.

Diego Simeone’s side came into the match having watched Real Madrid pull off a comeback at home to Elche and the Liga leaders missed the chance to fully restore their advantage with Barcelona playing Huesca on Monday.

Angel Correa was picked to start over Joao Felix, but Atletico Madrid struggled to create in the final third of the pitch in the first half, with the Portuguese forward introduced for the start of the second period.

Felix had the ball in the back of the net after heading a cross from Marcos Llorente, but the linesman spotted that the ball had crossed the byline before the delivery was made as the goal was disallowed.

VAR was used to spot a stamp on the ankle of Ronan Lodi by Allan Nyom, with the red card shown to the Cameroonian reducing Getafe to take men for the final 20 minutes.

Moussa Dembele came close to finding the net with an opportunistic strike from inside the box, but was denied by David Soria with Luis Suarez also striking the post with a chip that had the Getafe goalkeeper beaten.

Despite the pressure, 10-man Getafe held on for a point to damage Atletico Madrid’s title chances with Barcelona now able to close the gap to just four points with a win over Huesca.

TALKING POINT - La Liga season is building to an unexpected climax

Not so long ago, Atletico Madrid looked to have the Spanish title in the bag. Indeed, Simeone’s side had a commanding lead at the top of the La Liga table, but their advantage has been chipped away at. Barcelona and Real Madrid’s improved form has seen both teams draw in Atleti who still aren’t losing many, but have dropped points in two of their last four league fixtures. This La Liga season is building to an unexpected climax. Drama lies ahead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - David Soria (Getafe)

Atletico Madrid threw everything they had at Soria, but nothing made it past the Getafe goalkeeper. The 27-year-old made one stunning save in particular, pushing a shot from Dembele past the post when the former Celtic and Lyon striker really should have found the back of the net. Getafe have Soria to thank for earning them a point which will help their cause near the foot of the La Liga table. Barcelona and Real Madrid might also want to thank him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Getafe - Soria 9, Nyom 3, Dakonam 6, Chakla 8, Olivera 6, Alena 7, Arambarri 6, Maksimovic 6, Cucurella 7, Unal 6, Hernandez 5. Subs - Timor 3, Suarez 4.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 7, Trippier 6, Savic 5, Gimenez 5, Hermoso 7, Koke 4, Saul 5, Llorente 7, Carrasco 6, Correa 6, Suarez 6. Subs - Dembele 6, Lemar 5, Lodi 6, Felix 6.

KEY MOMENTS

64’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Felix has the ball in the back of the net following a cross from Llorente, but the linesman spotted that it went out of play first and the goal is disallowed!

72’ RED CARD! Nyom is initially shown a yellow card for a bad foul on Lodi, but the referee goes to the monitor to have a closer look and ultimately shows the Getafe man a straight red!

76’ What a save! Dembele comes close to finding the back of the net for the first time as an Atletico Madrid player, but Soria tips the shot around the post! What a stop by the Getafe keeper!

90’ He should have scored! Dembele's run was perfectly timed, the cross was pinpoint, but the French striker heads wide of the target! That should have been the winner for Atleti!

KEY STATS

No La Liga player has been sent off more times than Allan Nyom (four) since the start of the 2018/19 season.

Getafe have now failed to score in any of their last 19 games against Atletico Madrid.

