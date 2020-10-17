Barcelona joined rivals Real Madrid in suffering a shock defeat just one week before the first Clasico of the season, with Ronald Koeman’s men going down 1-0 to Getafe.

The Catalans came into the match knowing a win would see them draw level on points with Real Madrid following their defeat to Cadiz earlier in the day, but they spurned that opportunity with a loss of their own.

Liga Suarez cried over treatment in final days at Barca 09/10/2020 AT 10:44

Koeman handed Sergino Dest and Pedri their first competitive starts as Barcelona players with Ansu Fati only on the bench. The visitors enjoyed the better of the first half and could have taken the lead had Antoine Griezmann or Lionel Messi converted one of their chances.

Barca were made to rue these misses as Jaime Mata gave Getafe the lead after 56 minutes, rolling home a penalty kick after the referee had pointed to the spot for a foul by Frenkie de Jong on Djene Dakonam.

Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite, Francisco Trincao and Riqui Puig were all introduced off the bench to try and turn the game in Barcelona’s favour, but they failed to break down a stubborn Getafe side.

TALKING POINT - After a strong start, this was a reality check for Barcelona

Victories over Villarreal and Celta Vigo as well as a draw against Sevilla saw Barcelona make a strong to the season, but this was a reality check for Ronald Koeman and his players. The Catalans had opportunities to find the back of the net and were made to pay for a failure to take them. Most concerning, though, was the reaction to going behind. The fightback never really materialised.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marc Cucurella (Getafe)

Pedri shone in the first half for Barcelona, but faded in the second half. Marc Cucurella, on the other hand, grew into the game and was the most consistent player on the pitch over the full 90 minutes. The left back provided an opportunity to show his former side why they were wrong to let him leave, giving Getafe a constant outlet down the wing. He might even have found the net with a drive from the edge of the box saved by Neto.

Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona and Jaime Mata of Getafe CF battle for the ball during the La Liga Santader match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on October 17, 2020 in Getafe, Spain Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Getafe - Soria 7, Djene 7, Cabaco 7, D. Suarez 7, Olivera 6, Arambarri 6, Maksimovic 5, Nyom 5, Cucurella 8, Mata 7, Hernandez 7. Subs - Mollejo 5, Timor 3, Unal 5.

Barcelona - Neto 7, Lenglet 6, Pique 6, Robert 5o, Dest 7, Busquets 5, de Jong 5, Pedri 8, Messi 5, Dembele 5, Griezmann 4. Subs - Coutinho 5, Ansu 5, Puig 5, Braithwaite 4, Trincao 4.

KEY MOMENTS

20’ Off the post! Inches away from being an opening goal for Barcelona. Dest cut back the pass for Messi and the Argentine's first-time, left-footed shot came off the outside of the post.

32’ Griezmann was clean through! On dear! That should have been the opening goal, with Griezmann played clean through by Pedri. But the French forward sends his shot clean over the target!

55’ PENALTY KICK TO GETAFE! De Jong brings down Djene clumsily inside the area and the referee points to the spot!

57’ GOAL! Getafe 1-0 Barcelona: After a lengthy wait due to the VAR review, Mata remains calm and rolls the ball into the left-hand corner of the Barcelona net! Neto went the wrong way and Getafe have the lead in this second half! The penalty award was a soft one, but they took the chance they were handed.

84’ Off the crossbar! So close to being a second Getafe goal! Cucho was played in behind, he got the shot away under pressure from Lenglet, but Neto tipped the powerful effort on to the woodwork!

90+5’ Off the woodwork! Goodness! A cross to the near post was headed on to his own crossbar by a combination of Braithwaite and Djene! So, so close to a late, late equaliser! That's surely it!

KEY STATS

Getafe claimed their first La Liga win over Barcelona since 2011.

Antoine Griezmann has scored with just two of the 28 shots he has had for Barcelona in La Liga in 2020.

Transfers Why ‘frantic’ Man Utd signed Cavani on deadline day as Poch looms – Paper Round 05/10/2020 AT 21:26