Real Madrid missed the chance to once again close the gap on Atletico Madrid to one point as they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane, without Casemiro and Nacho Fernandez through suspension, rotated his squad following the Champions League quarter final win over Liverpool during the week, with Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos rested.

Getafe came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Jaime Mata struck the woodwork with Thibaut Courtois beate. Mariano Diaz also had a goal disallowed for offside while the striker also had a header cleared off the line.

Benzema was introduced off the bench in the second half with 20-year-old Antonio Blanco also given his La Liga debut as a substitute, but Real Madrid still struggled to create opportunities as they were held to a goalless draw.

More to follow...

