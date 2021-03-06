Marko Dmitrovic took another penalty for Eibar, this time against Cadiz, but he failed to convert and his side lost 1-0 in La Liga on Satuday evening.

The Serbian, who beat Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak from the spot in a 2-1 defeat in January, assumed the responsibility when his team earned a second-half penalty while trailing 1-0.

He could not repeat the feat against Cadiz's Jeremias Ledesma, however, as the Argentine guessed the right way to parry Dmitrovic's powerful kick.

Liga Suarez secures Atletico win despite Eibar's keeper scoring a penalty 21/01/2021 AT 22:58

Eibar dropped to 18th in the standings and into the relegation zone having failed to win any of their last nine league games.

If they do go down, they may rue their penalty failings, with Dmitrovic's miss the fourth of seven spot-kicks the Basque side have squandered this season.

Their only player with a 100% record from the spot is Esteban Burgos, who converted penalties in wins over Betis and Real Valladolid, but the Argentine defender has recently been dropped from the side due to poor form.

Sudden change in Lautaro Martinez's future? - Euro Papers

Liga Eibar goalkeeper scores from the spot against Atletico Madrid 21/01/2021 AT 21:17