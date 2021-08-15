Gerard Pique has revealed he never hesitated to take a pay cut to help his Barcelona ‘family.’

Barcelona have had a torrid summer, with the nadir being the loss of Lionel Messi who left on a free transfer to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

The widespread expectation was that Messi would sign a new contract, but issues with their wage structure prevented the club from getting a deal over the line.

The club were left in limbo, being unable to register new signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj as those deals would have put them in breach of Liga’s salary cap rules.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are expected to follow in taking pay cuts to give the club room for manoeuvre, and Pique has said it was an easy decision to take.

"We have been in contact with the captains and I know that they will also take the step.

I did it quickly for the registrations. We are a family. We will fight together.

Pique opened the scoring in the 4-2 win on Sunday, and the defender will hope the club can put the issues of the summer behind them and challenge for honours in the post-Messi era.

