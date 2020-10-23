On Saturday afternoon, 15:00 UK time or 16:00 CET, Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, and you’d be forgiven for missing it in your calendar.

Early season Clasicos can really sneak up on you. The Premier League normally throws up big games early on and before long the Champions League rolls around so it’s not as if you don’t get blockbuster clashes early. Of course a late October Clasico is hardly a rarity either, it just feels earlier than usual because of the truncated nature of this season.

Yet there might well be another reason that this feels a little different. El Clasico seems less important and certainly less of a spectacle. There are a number of reasons for that.

Firstly, perhaps the most critical reason: there are far fewer compelling characters. Peak Clasico was defined by the Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola rivalry. Two combustible characters, whose dislike of each other grew with each passing match, it was perfect theatre.

Then you move on to the pitch. Just think of some of the names involved at that stage in time; Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Ricardo Carvalho, Marcelo, Xabi Alonso, Alvaro Arbeloa, Raul Albiol, Nacho, Victor Valdes, Dani Alves, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Neymar and Luis Suarez. Some of the best wind-up merchants in history all deeply invested in this tribal war. Of course any group needs a leader and this motley crew had the best to ever do it, Pepe. The supreme leader of football’s dark arts.

Pepe of Real Madrid CF during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between SSC Napoli and Real Madrid CF at Stadio San Paolo on March 7, 2017 in Naples, Italy Image credit: Eurosport

Further, the matches in the late 2000s and early 2010s was played within the context of the eternal battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It was a clash of cultures and philosophy: the natural, gifted academy product up against one of the most expensive, and hard-working, players of all-time.

All of this came together for the perfect melting pot. The two teams were dominant abroad as well as at home and it didn’t matter where you lived, you always knew when it was Clasico weekend. Some derbies can claim fiercer support - see the Superclasico or Old Firm - but no derby had the reach of El Clasico.

The obvious problem now Is that so many of those players have left. Some of the older guard remain but the needle just isn’t there. Players now are too media-trained and weirdly that seems to be translating to the pitch as well. Look you don’t necessarily want Pepe reincarnate trying to end people’s careers but part of what made the Clasico so fun to watch was that it was on a literal knife-edge, that’s gone now. By the same degree you don’t want a second Mourinho on the touchline poking people in the eye but it feels too nice these days.

Aitor Karanka and Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid Image credit: Getty Images

This leads into a wider issue, La Liga’s increased commercialisation of both the league and the Clasico. On a basic level this is understandable, every league is trying to catch up with the Premier League financially, but sometimes that can end up diluting the product. Take the kick-off time for example. It makes complete sense to move it from 20:00 kick offs to 15:00 kick offs, as it means more people across the globe can watch the game. But at the same time it can’t be denied that the spectacle loses something by being played earlier in the day. There’s something about the game being played at night that makes it special.

It’s not as if other derbies across Europe have become must-see fixtures in the same way however. In fact one thing that plagues the Clasico is what plagues a lot of other derbies, namely that there is a discrepancy between the two participants, either that or the games have less bearing on the title race. For a short period the Manchester derby would decide the Premier League, as would the Milan derby in Italy or even Der Klassiker in Germany, but there are too many teams who are too dominant in their respective leagues.

Lionel Messi during El Clasico Image credit: Getty Images

Of course Barcelona and Real Madrid are still the dominant forces within Spanish football (and these games can be title race deciders) but their aura of invincibility has been well and truly tainted, domestically and in Europe, the game just doesn’t have the same blockbuster feeling.

And that’s probably because these teams aren’t the same blockbusters they once were. Real still haven’t really been the same since they sold Cristiano Ronaldo and although Barcelona still have Messi they have also been a running joke for the past 12-18 months or so. The two giants used to boast the best squads in the world but now? Messi still remains perhaps the most gifted player of all time, but is he the form player right now? Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe could all lay claims, and none of them play for Spain’s big two (yet).

Based on some of these arguments you could be forgiven for thinking that the Clasico was doomed when the old generation was replaced by the new, and when Mourinho and Guardiola moved on. But that’s not necessarily true. Some of the Clasicos between 2014 and 2017 were sublime. Luis Enrique brought fire to the touchline and his side brought swagger. Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane may not lose their temper outwardly but the steel within - and particularly within the latter’s team - brought an edge without any need for eye-poking or ankle-chopping.

It’s not as if there aren’t reasons to be excited about the fixture. Ansu Fati, Vinicius Jr and Martin Odegaard are three of the most exciting young players in the world and all of them are genuinely must-see footballers.

Barcelona's Spanish forward Ansu Fati celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvarosi TC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 20, 2020. Image credit: Getty Images

But it just feels different. Perhaps the heights of ten years ago can’t be repeated. Perhaps we should have enjoyed it more when we had it. If you need a reason to watch this weekend’s clash aside from the players mentioned (and the fact that this could be one of Messi’s last Clasicos) then consider the chaos of these two teams right now: both are fundamentally flawed, particularly at the back. Modern football as a whole has lost the way of defending, so embrace the chaos that could bring this weekend. The magic of this fixture will never die, it’s just that some of the sheen has gone.

