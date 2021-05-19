Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said changes are imminent at the club as they approach the end of a disappointing season.

Coach Ronald Koeman's future has been up for debate in recent weeks, with the club's revered former midfielder Xavi Hernandez heavily linked to the post.

Speaking at a Catalan Sports Festival, Laporta, who returned for a second spell in charge at the Camp Nou in March, said that decisions on the future will be made shortly.

Transfers Barca to sacrifice Griezmann to afford Messi contract - Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO

"I said I'd review things with the team at the end of the season, in terms of how they played and the results," he said.

"We won the Copa del Rey and are very proud of that, but we were knocked out of the Champions League very early on and threw away the league in an incomprehensible way in my point of view.

"From next week, you'll see a series of decisions taken that need to be made and we'll announce them. "When I talk about it being the end of a cycle or renewals that are needed it's because I think that's what we need to do."

'Revolution' at Barca will see 'untouchables' sold - Euro Papers

Liga Opinion: Atleti draw proves Koeman's Barcelona have a big game problem 08/05/2021 AT 17:50