Barcelona president Joan Laporta is 'convinced' Lionel Messi wants to sign a new deal at the club.

Messi’s future is shrouded in doubt as he enters the final few months of his current agreement and has maintained that he would not make a decision on his future until the summer.

His public efforts to force a move from the club last year have fuelled suggestions that he could head for pastures new, but new president Laporta feels the Argentina international is committed to the club and minded to stay.

"Everything is progressing well,” Laporta said . "I will do everything within the club's capabilities to get him to continue with us. That's what we're doing.

"Leo is very motivated. He is an extraordinary person who wants to continue at Barca, I am convinced of that."

The mood within the Barca camp has shifted since Laporta was appointed president in March.

He had a fruitful relationship with Messi during his previous tenure, and had the support of the 33-year-old during the presidential elections.

Much could hinge on whether Barca end a trophy drought that dates back to the 2018-19 season.

