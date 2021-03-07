Joan Laporta has been confirmed as Barcelona’s new president after storming to an election victory.

The club’s members voted on Sunday to elect the new president, and Laporta was the overwhelming favourite to see off the challenges of Victor Font and Toni Freixa.

The early exit poll claimed Laporta had secured 58 per cent of the vote, and that prediction proved to be broadly correct.

It will be Laporta's second spell as club president after a term that began in 2003 and saw him appoint Pep Guardiola as coach.

Barcelona can now turn their attentions to on-field events.

The team will travel to the French capital to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Barca trail 4-1 from the first leg, and Laporta has said that he will travel with the squad.

