Julian Nagelsmann has admitted to being flattered by links with Real Madrid.

The German coach is winning fans with his brand of football at RB Leipzig, and reports in Spain have linked him with replacing Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Premier League Shevchenko in? A Rodgers return? Five Lampard replacements at Chelsea 04/01/2021 AT 10:16

Zidane is under pressure at Real following their shock loss to Alcoyano in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday.

Nagelsmann, who first came to prominence at Hoffenheim, seems destined to make the move to a major European side at some stage.

Real are one of Europe's biggest clubs, and the 33-year-old has admitted to being happy to see his name linked with the Spanish champions.

“There are definitely worse things to read,” Nagelsmann told Sky Sport Germany when asked for his thoughts on links with Real Madrid.

But I also know that things that are written in the newspapers are not always true.

Nagelsmann is under contract to RB Leipzig until the summer of 2023, while Zidane - who is currently isolating after testing positive for coronavirus - has the opportunity to turn Real's season around in the second half of the season.

Real beat Alaves on Saturday to hand Zidane a timely boost, and he will be seeking a similar result against Levante next weekend.

Barca target two big free transfers to try and save money - Euro Papers

Champions League RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann says semi meet-up with mentor PSG boss Thomas Tuchel was unimaginable 17/08/2020 AT 18:46