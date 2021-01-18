FIFA have rejected Atletico Madrid's appeal against Kieran Trippier's ban for breaching betting rules, meaning he won't be able to play until February 28.

Trippier was given the sanction by the FA on December 23 for violating rules forbidding providing information to third parties over his move from Tottenham to Atletico in 2019.

Liga Trippier raring to go for Atletico after ban put on hold - Simeone 11/01/2021 AT 16:25

The FA said he told a friend to "lump on" over his move.

FIFA then placed an embargo on the ban on January 2 following an appeal by Atletico, who argued they should not be affected by a ban imposed by English authorities as it did not concern them.

Trippier missed two La Liga games due to the ban, but returned and provided an assist in last Tuesday's 2-0 win over Sevilla which kept Atletico top of La Liga.

A statement from FIFA on Tuesday said its appeals committee had dismissed Atletico's appeal and had extended the sanctions, meaning the ban by the FA had "worldwide effect".

He is now due to miss Atletico's next eight games in all competitions, including the Champions League last-16 first leg against Chelsea, before returning to face Villarreal on February 28.

Atletico are currently four points clear at the top of La Liga and have two games in hand over nearest rivals Real Madrid.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Champions League Opinion: Suarez rediscovers dark arts, but can he find old magic too? 03/11/2020 AT 20:26