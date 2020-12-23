Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules.

The offences took place in July 2019, around the time the England international moved to the Liga leaders after completing a £20 million move from Tottenham Hotspur.

He was charged in May 2020 in relation to the bets, and an independent commission heard the case, finding him guilty of four of the alleged breaches. Three were dismissed.

Trippier's ban will run until February 28 next year, leaving him unavailable for the first leg of his side's Champions League last 16 match with Chelsea. He has the right to appeal.

"An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing," the FA said in a statement.

The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world football's governing body FIFA, the FA added.

Trippier, who can play on the right wing, at right-back and as a right wing-back, has 25 caps for England and the limit on his ban means he could still be considered for the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

He has been linked with a January move to Manchester United, but any move may be ruled out until the summer if he cannot feature until March at the earliest.

