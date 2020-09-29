Real Madrid will make a blockbuster move for Kylian Mbappe in 2021, with the Frenchman already giving the green light to the Spanish giants, club sources have told Eurosport Spain.

The Frenchman’s contract at PSG ends in 2022, and with the 21-year old having already signalled his intention not to renew, the club will likely seek to recoup some of the 180 million euros they spent on signing him from AS Monaco.

It means Luka Jovic will keep the No.9 shirt for now, with Real president Florentino Perez reportedly telling coach Zinedine Zidane: "Jovic will be number nine until Mbappe arrives."

"Mbappe is the chosen one to get the new Bernabeu stadium on its feet", according to the source, who adds that Mbappe has already made it clear to Zidane that he sees his future in the Spanish capital. The renovation project at the Bernabeu is expected to be completed in 2022.

Until next summer, Zidane will only be able to reinforce his attacking options with free transfers, though this is perhaps starting to look unlikely ahead of the transfer window closing on October 4.

