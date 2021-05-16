Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly informed his players that he will leave the club at the end of the season.
Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported that Zidane had told the squad before their 2-2 draw against Sevilla last weekend.
Marca also claim that the players were informed of his decision the day before game.
Transfers
Man Utd need to pay £60m for Varane - Paper Round
Real were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Alcoyano in January, and Chelsea sent them crashing out of the Champions League in the semi-finals.
- Tuchel hype train slowed by FA Cup final defeat that exposed Chelsea weaknesses
- Man Utd need to pay £60m for Varane - Paper Round
- 'Indescribable, sensational' - Schmeichel on Leicester's FA Cup glory
They are two points behind Atletico Madrid in the chase for the Spanish title, with two games remaining.
Zidane was asked on Saturday about his future, but he was non-committal in his response.
"I don't know what will happen," he said. "I'm here, we're playing tomorrow and next week but I don't know what happens after that because this is Real Madrid."
Real make Mbappe's international team-mate their top priority - Euro Papers
Transfers
Barcelona ready to prioritise Haaland ahead of Messi - Paper Round
Liga
Real up to second in La Liga with win over Granada