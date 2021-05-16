Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly informed his players that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported that Zidane had told the squad before their 2-2 draw against Sevilla last weekend

Marca also claim that the players were informed of his decision the day before game.

Real were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Alcoyano in January, and Chelsea sent them crashing out of the Champions League in the semi-finals.

They are two points behind Atletico Madrid in the chase for the Spanish title, with two games remaining.

Zidane was asked on Saturday about his future, but he was non-committal in his response.

"I don't know what will happen," he said. "I'm here, we're playing tomorrow and next week but I don't know what happens after that because this is Real Madrid."

