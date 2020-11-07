Lionel Messi has been dropped to the bench for the first time this season by boss Ronald Koeman ahead of Barcelona's league clash with Real Betis.

Messi has played every minute of the 2020/21 La Liga season, but Barca will take on Betis looking to end their four-game winless run without their star forward in the starting XI.

The Argentina international has scored four goals, all of them penalties, this season.

TV3 report he has a small ankle problem, but Barcelona have not confirmed he has any injury.

An injury would make him a doubt for Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

