Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele injured his hamstring in the club's 2-1 La Liga defeat against Cadiz on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.

"Tests on Sunday morning, December 6, have shown that first-team player Ousmane Dembele has a hamstring elongation," Barcelona said in a statement.

"He will therefore not be considered for selection and the evolution of the injury will determine his availability."

The 23-year-old, who missed most of the 2019-20 campaign with a hamstring problem, has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Barcelona this season, including three in the Champions League.

Ronald Koeman's side, who have already qualified for the knockout stages, lead Group G with 15 points and will finish top if they avoid defeat against Juventus.

Barcelona have not indicated how long Dembele will spend on the sidelines.

